Sisodia to address AAP workers today

New Delhi: Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, recently granted bail by the Supreme Court after a prolonged legal battle, will address Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers at the party headquarters tomorrow.



The announcement was made by AAP National General Secretary (Organisation) Dr. Sandeep Pathak, who highlighted Sisodia’s planned activities and the political significance of his release.

Pathak outlined Sisodia’s itinerary for tomorrow, stating, “Manish Sisodia will go to Rajghat tomorrow at 9 am, after that he will go to the temple at 10 am.”

Following these visits, Sisodia will address AAP workers at the party headquarters at 11 am.

The visit to Rajghat, a significant site for Indian political and historical figures, and the temple are seen as gestures of gratitude and reflection.