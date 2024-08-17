Sisodia starts ‘padyatra’, says it feels wonderful to be back among people

New Delhi: In a remarkable show of public support, former Delhi Education minister Manish Sisodia commenced his first public march through Delhi since being granted bail by the Supreme Court. After 17 months of incarceration, Sisodia, widely known as a key figure in Delhi’s educational reforms, began his march from Greater Kailash, the constituency of Cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.



Sisodia’s release from jail on August 9 marked a significant moment for his supporters. Starting his march from Alaknanda Market in Greater Kailash, he met with enthusiastic crowds, many of whom had eagerly awaited his return. “It feels wonderful to be back among the people,” Sisodia stated, expressing his gratitude for the warm reception he received. During the first day of his march, Sisodia was greeted with a mixture of joy and emotional relief from Delhi residents. Children, who affectionately refer to him as “Chacha Manish,” presented him with hand-made posters reading “Welcome Back Manish Sisodia Sir,” which visibly touched him. “It’s heartening to see such affection and support. The children’s energy and the heartfelt messages have deeply moved me,” Sisodia said.

Women, seeing Sisodia after such a long time, expressed their emotions through traditional gestures. They tied rakhi on his wrist, symbolising protection and long life. “Your contributions to our children’s education have been immense. We are with you,” one woman expressed, acknowledging Sisodia’s role in transforming Delhi’s schools.

Sisodia’s march also saw many residents voicing their support for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who remains imprisoned. “People are deeply concerned about Kejriwal’s health and are praying for his release,” Sisodia noted. He reassured the public, “The conspiracies against us will soon end, and Kejriwal will be back. The government will continue its good work and improve further upon his return.” Throughout his march, Sisodia made it a point to interact with local vendors, women, and ordinary citizens to gather feedback on the Delhi government’s performance. He personally met with several people, asking for their opinions and addressing their concerns. The support from the elderly was particularly poignant. Many elders blessed Sisodia, offering their prayers for his well-being. “May the sun’s rays bring you light, and may every flower’s bloom bring you fragrance. We wish you a long life,” one elderly resident said as Sisodia touched their feet in respect. The day concluded with a large turnout of supporters, who took selfies and participated in the celebrations. Sisodia’s presence and the public’s

enthusiastic response highlight the significant impact of his work and the affection of Delhi’s residents.

Sisodia has pledged to continue his march across all Delhi constituencies, emphasising his commitment to engaging with the public and furthering the work of Delhi’s government. “I am here among my family now, and together, we will keep working towards our goals,”

he concluded.