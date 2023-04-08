Sisodia reason behind transformation of Delhi govt schools, says CM Kejriwal

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the new building blocks for Rajkiya Sarvodaya Kanya/Bal Vidyalaya in East Vinod Nagar area.



He said the school will look like Columbia University after it is fully constructed.

The CM said that his former deputy Manish Sisodia had planned the building and that his government will continue his education revolution on mission mode.

Speaking about former education minister, Kejriwal said, “They (Centre) jailed Manish Sisodia accusing him of corruption. He is the same leader who used to wake up every morning at 6 to visit schools.”

Corrupt leaders don’t go visiting schools for inspection at 6 am, he said.

“There is one man behind this education transformation and he is Manish Sisodia,” Kejriwal said.

“Students of Delhi government schools are excelling in academics. They are even clearing competitive exams and becoming doctors, engineers, and police officers.

In the upcoming building, 93 rooms will be constructed and classes will be held in 71 and 22 rooms will be used for labs, library, activity, staff rooms and the principal office.

Kejriwal also said that although both parents work extremely hard to provide the best education to their children, it is the mother who generally worries more about the well-being of the child.

“When I was a child, it was my mother who was present 24 hours to ensure whether I was studying well or not. My father went out to work so he would get home in the evening and ask if my studies were going well, but my mother was always by my side,” he said.

The level of education in this school has already been very high and the children here learn four international languages — French, German, Spanish and Japanese, the government said in a statement.

The CM said that not many private schools across Delhi teach all of four international languages. He told the

children that now besides learning international languages, they will also have buildings and facilities in the school that will match international standards.

The school is currently serving as Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in two shifts and has a total of 5,000 students. The first shift has 3,000 girls enrolled in the school and in the second shift, there are 2,000 boys who are enrolled. The school offers all three streams — science, commerce and humanities in Classes 11 and 12.

The addition of 93 new equivalent classrooms will double the infrastructure of the school creating more space for children and a better teaching-learning environment. The school will also have laboratories and libraries.