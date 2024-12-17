Sisodia inaugurates election office in Hari Nagar Ashram for Jangpura contest

New Delhi: Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia officially inaugurated his election office in Hari Nagar Ashram, marking the beginning of his campaign for the Jangpura Assembly constituency.

Located near the Bhumia Mata Temple, the office will serve as the hub for all election-related activities, with Sisodia committing to

sit there daily to engage with the public.

Addressing the media and party workers after the inauguration, Sisodia expressed his confidence in AAP’s vision for Delhi, citing the party’s work over the past decade. “We have our work, and we have an agenda for Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal has an excellent team of well-educated and capable individuals to work for Delhi. We have a visionary, sharp, and courageous leader in Arvind Kejriwal,” he said.

Sisodia emphasised that his daily presence at the office would facilitate direct interaction with the people of Jangpura. “I will meet with the people of the area, interact with them, and understand their issues,” he explained. He also stressed that public outreach efforts would be strengthened through active engagement with party volunteers and workers, ensuring that the needs and concerns of the constituency were addressed.

Comparing AAP’s leadership and vision with the BJP, Sisodia did not hold back in his criticism. He pointed out the stark contrast between AAP’s cohesive team and the BJP’s disarray. “The BJP neither has a leader, nor a team, nor an agenda, nor any hope. We are advancing with full confidence,” he remarked.

Sisodia’s inauguration of the election office underscores AAP’s commitment to building strong grassroots connections ahead of the upcoming elections, focusing on issues that matter most to the people of Jangpura and Delhi at large. His statements further highlight the party’s belief in the progress achieved under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, which Sisodia believes gives them a distinct edge over the opposition.

The election office in Hari Nagar Ashram will be the centre of a vigorous campaign as AAP gears up to contest the elections with its clear agenda for Delhi’s continued development.