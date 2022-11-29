Sisodia holds 10 Nukkad Sabhas

New Delhi: Intensifying AAP's campaign for MCD elections, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia held Nukkad Sabhas in various wards of Gokalpur, Rohtas Nagar and Shahdara constituencies and reiterated the promise of a landfill free Delhi, timely payment to sanitary workers and conversion of temporary employees in MCD to permanent.



He said, "BJP did not clean the garbage of Delhi and turned Delhi into a dumpyard. Not only this, the BJP did not pay the salaries of sanitation workers for months. Even the retired workers have not received their previous salaries. But, as soon as the Kejriwal government comes to MCD, the sanitation workers will get rid of all their salary issues. All sanitation workers will receive their salaries on time and all contractual workers will be made permanent."

As per Sisodia BJP failed to fulfill its core responsibility in MCD and added that people avoid coming out of their houses because of the garbage piles everywhere. He said, "Overall, the BJP has made life hell for the people of Delhi. That's why the public now has expectations from Shri Arvind Kejriwal this time that he will come to MCD and help them get rid of BJP and garbage."

Sisodia also sighted the conditions of MCD schools and blamed the BJP for denying children education.

He said, "BJP wants to keep children illiterate. They have problems with the education of poor children too, that's why they did not get the schools of MCD repaired and today they are in extremely dilapidated condition." He also added that the schools were not repaired by the MCD and on the contrary, in the Gokalpuri ward, a dumping yard outside the school wall has been created by the authorities.

"Arvind Kejriwal is getting immense support and love from the people of Delhi because he did all the work for the people but BJP only deceived them," Sisodia said.