Sisodia hands over Rs 1 cr cheques to kin of 3 Covid warriors

New Delhi: Under the vision of CM Arvind Kejriwal to support COVID warriors’ families who lost their lives to the pandemic, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia handed over cheques of Rs 1 crore each to three families.



Prem Babu, OT staff at Delhi government’s GTB hospital, bus marshal Ravindra Singh and civil defence volunteer Satnam Singh lost their lives during the pandemic while serving the COVID patients. The Deputy Chief Minister on

Monday handed over the amount to their families.

On the other hand, Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot handed over ex-gratia relief of Rs 1 crore to the kin of a DTC bus driver who died during the Covid pandemic. Ram Nath was a driver in the Delhi Transport Corporation and was posted at Khanpur bus depot. He had performed night duty on the intervening night of April 16 and 17, 2022. He tested positive for Covid and was admitted to the Moolchand Hospital where he succumbed to the disease on May 18. He is survived by a wife and three sons.

Sisodia said, “COVID warriors of Delhi worked selflessly during the pandemic and sacrificed their lives to protect humanity and society without caring for their own lives. Delhi government salutes their spirit. No amount can compensate for the loss of the family of the deceased COVID warriors, but their family will definitely get a means to live a dignified life through this amount.”

Deputy CM also said that the Covid-induced pandemic was a terrible crisis for the entire humanity which inculcated fear in society but corona warriors risked their lives to get Delhi out of this crisis. Thousands of corona warriors including doctors, medical staff, support staff, and sanitation workers worked day and night to fight this unprecedented pandemic and many of them were martyred while serving the people.