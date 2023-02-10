Sisodia approves Delhi Jal Board’s plan to provide sewer connections in Badli

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday approved the Delhi Jal Board’s plan to provide sewer connections to all houses in 1 village including 14 colonies in Badli Assembly constituency.



As per a government statement, after the completion of the Rs 28-crore project, about 1.3 lakh people in 14 colonies of the area will get relief from sewer problems.

Sisodia said, “Delhi Jal Board has decided to connect sewer connections of different houses in the Badli Assembly constituency. Around 27,740 house sewer connections will be added here. With this, about 1.3 lakh people of 1 village including 14 colonies of the area will get relief from the sewer problem.” Sisodia added that after the completion of the sewer connection work in the area, the residents of the colonies will get relief from sewer problems as well as a clean and pollution-free environment.

Sisodia also said that the Delhi government is working in a phased manner towards better sewerage management and ensuring 24-hour water supply across the Capital.

He added, “In order to make the Yamuna clean and the environment better, it is necessary to extend sewer lines and provide connections to every household. In the Badli assembly constituency, Delhi Jal Board will extend the domestic sewer connection line to the houses of the consumers of the area, so that people do not have to face sewer problems. Along with this, there is no need to take approval from the concerned agencies for the sewer line connection.”

Sisodia further commented, “This scheme will prove to be important in sewage management and cleaning of the Yamuna project. Earlier getting a sewer connection was very expensive. To get a sewer connection, people had to pay development, connection, and road-cutting charges. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has made it free and lakhs of people are taking advantage of it.”