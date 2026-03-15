SIS Council backs JNUSU protest

New Delhi: The Students’ Council of the School of International Studies (SIS) at Jawaharlal Nehru University has expressed strong support for the ongoing movement led by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU), alleging administrative repression and demanding the removal of the university’s Vice-Chancellor.

In a statement issued on Friday, the SIS Council said students had come together to defend their right to a democratic campus following the rustication of JNUSU office-bearers and alleged casteist remarks made by the Vice-Chancellor last month. The council noted that a General Body Meeting resolved to stand in solidarity with union members and students facing administrative action and to intensify the ongoing protest.

Referring to a recent referendum conducted by the JNUSU, the council claimed that 2,181 students expressed no confidence in the continuation of the Vice-Chancellor’s tenure. It urged the administration to take note of the sentiment among students and respond to their concerns.