Sirsa reviews sanitation, pollution in West Zone

New Delhi: In a bid to assess ground-level realities and ensure swift corrective action, Delhi’s Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday conducted an impromptu on-ground inspection across several areas of the West Zone, accompanied by senior officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The surprise visit focused on reviewing civic amenities and environmental conditions, including sanitation, waste management, road cleanliness, drainage, and compliance with pollution-control norms. Officials from multiple MCD departments were present during the inspection, underscoring the administration’s emphasis on interdepartmental coordination to address long-pending civic issues.

During the inspection, the Minister interacted with field staff and residents, taking stock of local concerns related to garbage accumulation, encroachments, and environmental degradation. He issued on-the-spot directions for immediate corrective measures, stressing that delays in addressing civic lapses would not be tolerated. Officers were instructed to ensure regular monitoring and timely resolution of complaints, particularly in areas prone to environmental stress.

Senior MCD officials accompanying the Minister were directed to improve coordination between sanitation, engineering, and horticulture wings to ensure holistic solutions rather than piecemeal responses. The inspection also reviewed ongoing cleanliness drives and the implementation of measures aimed at improving air quality and maintaining public spaces.

According to officials, such surprise visits are intended to enhance accountability among field-level staff and ensure that policies and directives translate into visible improvements on the ground. The MCD reiterated its commitment to a zero-tolerance approach towards civic negligence and environmental violations.

The visit reflects the civic body’s broader push to strengthen governance through prompt action, transparency, and citizen-centric service delivery. With Delhi continuing to grapple with environmental challenges, the authorities maintained that sustained monitoring and on-ground engagement would remain central to improving the city’s civic and environmental landscape, particularly in densely populated zones such as West Delhi.