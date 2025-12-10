Sirsa reviews dust portal 2.0 and Green Delhi App upgrade

New Delhi: The Delhi government is pushing forward with a major digital overhaul of its pollution monitoring systems, with Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday reviewing progress on Dust Portal 2.0 and the upgraded Green Delhi App. Both platforms form the backbone of a planned year-round, tech-driven pollution management framework under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

During the review, the minister assessed the enhanced features of Dust Portal 2.0, which is being designed as a comprehensive enforcement tool for construction-related pollution. The portal will include GIS-based mapping to automatically identify site boundaries, AI-driven alerts for violations, real-time data integration from sensors and agencies, and QR-coded verification for on-ground inspections. Each construction site will have a unique digital compliance record linked to enforcement teams. Officials said the system will integrate with MCD, PWD and DDA platforms to ensure seamless coordination.

Calling technology the “backbone of efficient pollution control,” Sirsa said, “With tools like Dust Portal 2.0, we can identify violations in real time and ensure immediate corrective action through full transparency and accountability.” He directed that the beta version be completed within weeks for internal trials. The upgraded Green Delhi App, the government’s citizen interface for reporting pollution violations, was also reviewed. The app covers 17 categories of complaints, including road dust, debris dumping, open burning and industrial emissions. Citizens can track complaint status on the app, while officers monitor cases through a linked dashboard.