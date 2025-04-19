Sirsa orders crackdown on illegal dhabas, meat shops

New Delhi: In a high-profile visit to the Rajouri Garden Assembly Constituency on Thursday, Delhi’s Environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa directed officials to begin immediate action against illegal and polluting activities in residential areas. He emphasised that road encroachments, unlicensed meat shops, illegal dhabas, and industrial units operating within residential colonies must be dealt with sternly to ensure a cleaner, safer, and more livable city.

“In the next 24 hours, work on shutting down illegal dyeing units, raw meat shops, and dhabas must begin,” Sirsa told civic officials during the inspection. “Polluting establishments cannot operate in residential areas. Such establishments can function only with the necessary licenses and at designated locations, not within residential colonies where they endanger health and well-being.”

Accompanied by officials from DDA, MCD, PWD, DJB, BSES, and other departments, the Minister carried out a comprehensive inspection of the civic and environmental conditions in West Delhi’s Rajouri Garden locality. He pointed out that several violations, including noise pollution, illegal parking, and road encroachments, are making life difficult for residents, especially women and the elderly.

“I have been informed by residents many times that illegal encroachments on roads, illegal raw meat shops, illegal and polluting establishments as well as illegal parking make it difficult for them, especially women, to move on the roads freely. They are to be removed on a priority basis,” he said.

Sirsa also instructed officials to address issues like waterlogging and poor sanitation. “The accumulation of dirt and water on roads not only spreads pollution and disease but also makes it extremely difficult for citizens to move around safely,” he noted.

On noise pollution, he reminded all stakeholders to follow the Supreme Court’s guidelines on the use of loudspeakers, and warned that enforcement would be strict.

He further stressed, “Citizens have the right to live in clean, pollution-free surroundings.” Reiterating the Delhi government’s commitment to improving civic amenities, Sirsa said, “The government is fully committed to realising the vision of a ‘Viksit Delhi’ and a ‘Beautiful Delhi.’”

During his visit, the Minister met with residents and encouraged them to voice their grievances, assuring swift action to improve services like electricity, water supply, sanitation, and road infrastructure.

The crackdown marks a renewed push by the Delhi government to tackle unregulated urban growth and reclaim residential spaces for citizens.