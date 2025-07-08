Sirsa leads ‘Van Mahotsav’ push

New Delhi: The Delhi government’s ambitious plantation campaign, Van Mahotsav 2025, has gathered remarkable momentum as thousands of citizens across the capital actively participate in tree plantation drives. Spearheaded by Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa under the broader Environment Action Plan 2025, the initiative aims to plant 70 lakh saplings across Delhi this year to bolster green cover and combat air pollution.

On Monday, Sirsa chaired review meetings with officials from the Forest and Wildlife Department, the Environment Department, and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to accelerate ongoing efforts. Emphasising the importance of collective responsibility, Sirsa said that Van Mahotsav is evolving into a people’s movement and not just a government programme. He credited Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s leadership for galvanising support and called the campaign a tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam initiative.

The city witnessed significant on-ground action as large-scale plantation drives were organised in areas like Garhi Mandu Forest and Baccha Park, Chandni Chowk. These efforts were led by prominent public representatives including Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Assembly Mohan Singh Bisht, MLAs Ajay Mahavar and U.K. Chaudhary, and MP Praveen Khandelwal. Citizens, school students, NGOs, and eco-clubs have also joined the campaign, transforming it into a citywide Jan Andolan.

Since the beginning of Van Mahotsav on July 1, thousands of saplings have already been planted across schools, parks, forest belts, and residential colonies. Sirsa said the initiative is helping foster unity among communities while addressing the urgent need for environmental protection. He reiterated that cleaner air and greener surroundings are now within reach, thanks to both government action and widespread public support.