Sirsa launches ₹14 cr dev projects in Rajouri Garden

New Delhi: Development projects worth approximately Rs.14 crore were inaugurated in West Delhi’s Rajouri Garden constituency on Monday, with a focus on improving water supply, sewer systems, roads and public spaces. The projects were launched by Cabinet Minister and local MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa under the broader infrastructure push led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

The works include reconstruction of drinking water and sewer lines, strengthening of PWD roads, and beautification of parks. Officials said the projects aim to address long-standing civic issues and upgrade basic infrastructure in the area.

Highlighting the scale of investment, Sirsa said, “Delhi Government has earmarked Rs.32,000 crore as capital expenditure for infrastructure this year, which is higher than last year’s Rs.30,000 crore. This investment will bring transformative changes across

every part of Delhi.”

Targeting previous administrations over civic issues, he added, “The issues of contaminated water and sewerage that we inherited due to 10–11 years of misgovernance will soon be resolved, and the people of Delhi will get relief.”

The minister also underlined his commitment to fulfilling promises made to residents. “You have given us the opportunity to serve. We had promised that every road, drain, sewer, and water line in the area would be fixed, and we are fulfilling that promise,” he said.

According to Sirsa, development works worth around Rs.175 crore are already underway in Rajouri Garden within the first year. He further assured that no road would be left unattended. “During my tenure, not a single road in the Assembly will remain without redevelopment,” he said, adding that both major roads and internal lanes are being upgraded.

The minister also announced plans to install modern CCTV cameras, improve street lighting, and enhance other civic amenities. Seeking public participation, he said, “If anyone feels that any development work is required in their area…they should inform us. We will ensure that no effort is spared from our side.”