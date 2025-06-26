Sirsa joins students in tree plantation drive

New Delhi: In a bid to promote environmental responsibility and strengthen emotional bonds with nature, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday participated in a tree plantation drive at SKV School, Rajouri Garden, under the national campaign ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Accompanied by enthusiastic students and teachers, Minister Sirsa planted saplings within the school premises, calling it “more than a plantation drive, it’s a deeply emotional campaign that expresses gratitude to our mothers while actively contributing to Delhi’s green cover.”

The event was part of the Delhi Government’s renewed focus on youth-led climate action through school-based initiatives.

All school Eco Clubs in Delhi have now been rebranded as “Eco Clubs for Mission LiFE” an extension of the PM’s LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) movement. These clubs will not only plant trees but also work on themes like energy conservation, waste reduction, eliminating single-use plastics, and promoting everyday sustainability among students.

Calling the students “green ambassadors of Delhi,” Sirsa applauded their participation. “This is more than a plantation drive, it’s an emotional connection to our roots and a commitment to Delhi’s green future,” he said, encouraging every student to treat the planted tree as a tribute to their mother.

The event also featured poetry recitals and messages on nature presented by students, earning warm applause from attendees. A collective pledge was taken to protect trees and adopt eco-friendly habits in daily life.

Highlighting the Delhi Government’s commitment to improving the city’s air quality, the Minister stated, “We are working with unwavering focus on policies that deliver tangible and lasting improvements in Delhi’s environment. But community involvement, especially of our youth, will remain central to that vision.”

With the national capital facing mounting environmental challenges, initiatives like Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam are seen as key tools for fostering behavioural change and civic responsibility, especially among young citizens, Delhi’s future green warriors.