Sirsa inaugurates ₹10 cr projs in Rajouri Garden

New Delhi: Delhi Cabinet Minister and Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday inaugurated a series of civic infrastructure projects worth Rs 10 crore in the Rajouri Garden constituency, aimed at improving water supply, drainage, and connectivity. The projects, undertaken by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Public Works Department (PWD), and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), include new sewer and water lines, road repairs, footpaths, and boundary walls across several areas including J-Block, Z-Block, Rattan Dairy, and Janta Market.

Sirsa also flagged off an anti-smog gun to strengthen on-ground pollution control efforts. Later, he chaired a high-level review meeting with Divisional Commissioners, DPCC, and MCD officials to assess progress at 13 pollution hotspots across Delhi.

The Minister directed teams to ensure strict enforcement of anti-pollution measures such as pothole repairs, water sprinkling, industrial waste management, and prevention of open burning. Emphasising infrastructure-driven development, Sirsa said, “A Viksit Bharat is possible only when Delhi becomes Viksit Delhi — and that begins from our neighborhoods.”