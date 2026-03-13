Sirsa chairs meeting with experts to discuss city’s air pollution mitigation plan for ‘26-27

New Delhi: Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday chaired a meeting with environment experts, researchers and senior officials from various government departments to discuss strategies and suggestions to be incorporated in the Delhi government’s comprehensive air pollution mitigation plan for 2026-27.

“We are focusing on major pollution sources through targeted actions in every area,” Sirsa said, emphasising on a balanced approach across transport, industry, waste management, dust control, and community awareness.

The meeting reviewed pollution from various sources, prioritising solutions that tackle issues at the root, in which transport has emerged as a key area, officials said.

“Our government is committed to demonstrating strong action on vehicles to reduce emissions effectively, while improving options for public transport,” Sirsa said.

Officials said deliberations also focused on industry practices, waste burning, and construction activities, with extensive discussion on scrapping facilities, charging infrastructure for electric vehicles, and better waste handling.

The meeting was attended by experts from the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), Envirocatalysts, Climate Trends, and other institutions, besides officials from the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), transport and environment departments. “Many of the expert suggestions align closely with our ongoing policies and implementation plans, several are already advancing through pilots, studies, and ground-level actions. For those needing further research, we are prioritising rigorous assessments to ensure their effectiveness, while comprehensively tackling air pollution so its impact can be measured, and seen in the coming times,” Sirsa said. Officials stressed stronger compliance monitoring. Experts proposed congestion pricing, staggered institutional timings, construction planning, and better EV charging networks.