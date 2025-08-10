Siri Fort complex membership from Aug 12

Darwin: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Saturday announced the opening of new permanent memberships for the prestigious Siri Fort Sports Complex (SFSC). The DDA will be offering 800 permanent memberships through an online application process, open from August 12 to September 11. “Applications are invited across four categories - government employees, non-government individuals, existing tenure members and existing associate members of SFSC,” a statement said. As per the current policy, 250 memberships each are earmarked for government and non-government applicants, while 150 each will go to existing tenure and associate members. “In the event of excess applications, government and non-government applicants will be selected through a computerised lottery, while tenure and associate members will be selected based on past membership history and seniority, respectively,” the DDA said. To ensure transparency and convenience, the entire process is being conducted online only.