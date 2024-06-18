Sir Ganga Ram Hospital: Tumor excised with robotic precision

NEW DELHI: Doctors at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital successfully removed a challenging tumor located between a young woman’s bladder and uterus using advanced robotic technology. The patient, Sunita, recently married and eager to start a family, discovered the 6x5x4 cm tumor during routine health checks. Its critical position near vital organs raised concerns about her fertility.

Dr. Vipin Tyagi, the lead surgeon, highlighted the complexity of the procedure due to the tumor’s proximity to essential organs. The surgical team utilised state-of-the-art robotic technology for its precision and minimal invasiveness. This approach allowed for 3D visualisation and precise excision of the tumor, minimising impact on surrounding tissues crucial for reproduction.

Following the successful surgery, Sunita experienced a swift recovery.