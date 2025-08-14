Single-window nod for all Ramleela events: CM

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday announced that all permissions for organising Ramleela performances in Delhi will now be issued through a single window system at the district level under the supervision of the District Magistrate. The decision was taken in a meeting at Raj Niwas chaired by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, attended by CM Gupta, officials of the Delhi Ramleela Federation, and senior officers from various departments.

“This year, Ramleela will be held from September 22 to October 2. The history of Ramleela in Delhi is very old, and despite the busy pace of modern life, residents continue to show keen interest,” the CM said, adding that nearly 600 Ramleela performances are staged in Delhi every year, with 100 held on a grand scale. She said organisers had faced “delays in securing land and difficulties in obtaining various NOCs,” but the new system will streamline the process.

The security deposit for land has been reduced from Rs 20 to Rs 15 per square metre, and the space for entertainment

areas has been increased from 25 per cent to 40 per cent of the total venue.