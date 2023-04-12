Single-day Covid-19 cases count crosses 1,000-mark in 7 months

Delhi’s single-day COVID-19 cases count breached the 1,000-mark for the first time in over seven months on Wednesday, while the positivity rate stood at 23.8 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

The national capital logged 1,149 fresh cases along with one fatality.

However, the department said coronavirus was not the primary cause of death.

Wednesday’s cases were the highest since August 19 last year.

The city had on August 19 last year recorded 1,417 cases, with a reduced positivity rate of 7.53 per cent and three fatalities due to the viral disease.

With the addition of the fresh cases, Delhi’s infection tally has risen to 20,17,250. The death toll stands at 26,546, the bulletin stated.

The fresh cases emerged out of 4,827 tests conducted the previous day.

Delhi logged 980 Covid cases on Tuesday, the highest since August 20, with a positivity rate of 25.98 per cent, along with two fatalities.

Delhi on Monday logged 484 single-day COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 26.58 per cent along with three deaths.

It recorded 699 cases with a positivity rate of 21.15 per cent on Sunday, while four patients had died.

The city recorded 535 cases on Saturday with a positivity rate of 23.05 per cent.

The national capital logged 733 cases on Friday with a positivity rate of 19.93 per cent.

On Thursday, 606 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 16.98 per cent, and one fatality.

On Wednesday, Delhi added 509 cases with a positivity rate of 26.54 per cent, the highest in nearly 15 months. In January last year, the positivity rate had touched the 30 per cent-mark.

Delhi has witnessed a spurt in its single-day counts over the last fortnight amid a sharp rise in H3N2 influenza cases in the country.

The number of fresh cases had dropped to zero on January 16, the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The health department on Wednesday said 221 of 7,944 beds in the city’s dedicated Covid hospitals are occupied, while 1,995 patients are in home isolation

The number of active cases currently stands at 3,347, it added.

Mock drills were conducted at hospitals in Delhi on Tuesday to ascertain their preparedness to tackle the disease amid a surge in cases in the national capital.

The mock drill conducted on Tuesday was part of a nationwide exercise to take stock of the hospitals’ preparedness to tackle the surge in Covid cases. Officials had already announced that both public and private facilities are expected to participate in the exercise conducted on April 10 and 11.

Amid a gradual increase in the number of Covid cases in Delhi, medical experts have said the virus’ new XBB.1.16 variant could be driving the surge.

However, they maintained that there is no need to panic and people should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get their booster shots.