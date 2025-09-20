Silver jubilee Asthi Visarjan Yatra begins

NEW DELHI: The 25th Silver Jubilee Asthi Kalsh Visarjan Yatra, conducted by Shri Devotthan Seva Samiti (Regd.), started from Shaheedi Park, ITO, New Delhi, and left for Haridwar on Friday. 3,129 gathered Asthi Kalsh (urns of mortal remains) are being taken for immersion at the holy Kanakhal’s Sati Ghat on September 20.

The yatra was flagged off after Delhi Police Special Commissioner (Crime Branch) Devesh Chandra Shrivastava paid floral tributes to the urns. The procession was initiated with Vedic rituals, mantras, and Mahakal’s grand chariot at the forefront, guided by legendary saints and mahants.

Among the spiritual leaders who attended were Param Pujya Ananda Vibhushit Dr Rajesh Ojha Maharaj, Mahant Rajeshwaranand, Maharaj of Rajmata Jhande Wali Mata Mandir (Gorakh Park), Mahant Varun Sharma of Marghat Wale Baba Shri Hanuman Mandir, Mahant Shivshankar Ji Maharaj of Shiv Navgrah Mandir Dham, Chandni Chowk, and other saints.

Committee President Anil Narendra explained that during the past 25 years, the Samiti has submerged 169,818 Asthi Kalash at Sati Ghat, adhering to Vedic principles and providing a 100 kg gush of milk every year. Interestingly, these include 695 urns from Pakistan on three instances.

General Secretary and Yatra Convener Vijay Sharma reported that the route of the procession went through Vikas Marg, Preet Vihar, Karkardooma Court, Oswal Bhavan (Jwala Nagar), and Dilshad Garden before heading into Uttar Pradesh from Apsara Border. Together, the 3,129 urns will be immersed on Saturday, at Sati Ghat, Kanakhal, with complete Vedic rituals.