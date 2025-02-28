Siliguri Metropolitan Police enhances safety measures with new dividers and CCTVs

Siliguri: In an effort to reduce accidents and enhance security, the Siliguri Metropolitan Police has launched a series of new safety initiatives, focusing on accident-prone areas, particularly the Eastern Bypass road, a stretch notorious for frequent accidents.

The police have started installing new, immovable dividers along the Eastern Bypass Road, Dagapur to Darjeeling More Junction. Along with this, a survey is underway to identify additional accident-prone areas where more dividers will be placed.

“We have witnessed a series of accidents in different parts of the city, especially on the Eastern Bypass Road. While we have installed dividers in the past, the movement of these dividers by some drivers caused safety concerns. This time, we are installing new dividers to significantly reduce the chances of accidents,” said Biswa Chand Thakur, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Traffic.

In addition, the Siliguri Metropolitan Police is taking steps to improve security at its police stations. Over the past few days, incidents of public disturbances have occurred near some police stations, including chaos at the Siliguri and Bhaktinagar police stations. To prevent such occurrences and improve overall security, the police have decided to install additional 500 CCTV cameras across all police stations and important locations in the city.

Sources said currently, there are 700 CCTV cameras in operation, which have been deemed insufficient given the growing security needs. With each police station requiring around 50 cameras, the existing infrastructure of approximately 20-25 cameras per station is inadequate. “The increased number of CCTV cameras will not only improve monitoring at the station level but will also be centrally controlled from the head office of the Siliguri Police Commissionerate. This integrated system will allow for more effective surveillance and quick action in case of emergencies,” DCP Thakur added.