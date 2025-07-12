Sikh history in DU syllabus gets student support

NEW DELHI: Delhi University’s recent decision to include Sikh history in its undergraduate syllabus has drawn positive responses from students across various colleges, with many calling it a much-needed and long-overdue step.

Ankita, a DU student, said the move would help the youth better understand India’s rich past and the important role played by the Sikh community. “It’s good to know that we’ll finally get a chance to study the contributions of Sikhs in our history. Knowing what happened in the past is essential for young people today,” she said.

A student from Vivekananda College highlighted the lack of depth in school-level history education. “In school, Sikh history was barely a paragraph. We were never really taught about Sikh gurus or their contributions. If DU is now taking this initiative, I fully support it,” she said, adding that it will help students appreciate how Sikh leaders have protected and contributed to the nation.

Abhinav, also a DU student, pointed out that youth today lack awareness about several significant historical figures. “Just like Sikh history, there are many powerful stories like those of the Marathas that we aren’t taught in depth. Including these in the curriculum will make students more interested and informed.”

Nitish, a DU student, said he knew little about Guru Tegh Bahadur until recently. He welcomed the new course, saying it would help students learn from the Sikh guru’s legacy.