Significant drop in student enrolment in Delhi government schools, says RTI reply

New Delhi: Delhi government schools have seen a significant drop in student enrolment, with over 30,000 fewer students in the current academic year compared to the previous session, according to a response to a Right to Information (RTI) request.



In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the student population in Delhi government schools for the 2022-23 academic session was 17,89,385. However, in the current academic year, it has decreased to 17,58,986, marking a decrease of 30,399 students. This decline was confirmed by the

Directorate of Education (DoE) in Delhi.

Delhi boasts 1,050 government schools and 37 ‘Dr BR Ambedkar Schools of Specialised Excellence.’ The DoE’s data reveals a reduction in student numbers in government schools across all districts and areas, except for northwest A and central Delhi.

An official from the education department expressed concern over this trend, stating, “We have noticed a decrease in the number of students across most districts and areas, indicating a concerning trend. We are committed to addressing this issue and ensuring that

government schools provide the quality education our students deserve.”

While student numbers increased in government schools located in northwest A and central Delhi, most other areas experienced a decline. For example, the number of students studying arts subjects saw a significant drop from 1,74,419 in 2022-23 to 1,06,785 in 2023-24, falling even below the numbers from the 2020-21 academic session.

The All India Parents Association (AIPA) pointed to the poor education system as the primary reason for the decline in student enrolment in Delhi’s government schools.

Sarita, mother of Riya, who works as a cook also shared her concerns in Hindi, saying, “While there might be some schools that function properly, but most of them don’t. The government should keep a regular check on everything that the government schools have, from education to other facilities. When there is no strictness, children also take things casually and prefer not to go to schools. We as parents then prefer private schools even when our budget does not allow it.”

The decrease in student numbers raises questions about the quality of education, which the Delhi government aims to address. Efforts to enhance the appeal and effectiveness of government schools may prove essential in retaining and attracting students, ultimately fostering a more robust and inclusive education system in Delhi.