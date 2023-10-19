Significant delay in several major Yamuna cleaning projects in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi’s vital projects to rejuvenate the Yamuna river face concerning delays, as per a recent report by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).



The report, submitted to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), highlights significant setbacks in initiatives by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) aimed at combating river pollution.

These projects encompass the construction of sewage treatment plants (STPs), drain trapping, sewer line installation in unauthorised colonies, desilting trunk sewers, and treated wastewater utilisation, forming part of the NGT’s “Action Plan to Rejuvenate Yamuna.”

The DPCC report reveals that DDA’s work to restore the Yamuna floodplains is delayed by six to 12 months. Construction of a new 124 MGD STP in Okhla is delayed by nine months, with an expected completion in March next year. Similarly, a 7 Million Gallons per Day (MGD) STP in Sonia Vihar faces a four-month delay, targeting completion by end-2023.

A mere 22-kilometer stretch from Wazirabad to Okhla, less than 2 per cent of the river’s total length, carries 75 per cent of its pollution load due to untreated wastewater from unauthorised colonies and poor treated wastewater quality.

Delhi aims to bring the Yamuna up to bathing standards by February 2025, requiring Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) less than 3 mg per litre and Dissolved Oxygen (DO) over five mg per litre. Delhi generates 792 MGD of sewage, while 35 STPs can treat 667 MGD but leave 242 MGD untreated.

Only 10 out of 35 STPs meet wastewater standards, treating 150 million gallons daily. DJB is upgrading STPs to meet norms and reduce pollution.

Initial deadlines to increase sewage treatment to 814 MGD by Dec 2023 have been extended to June 2024.

Similarly, the goal of achieving 964 MGD treatment by June 2024 is now set for December 2024.