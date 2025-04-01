Siblings killed, one injured in blaze caused by gas leak

NEW DELHI: Two children lost their lives, and one person sustained minor burns after a fire erupted due to an LPG cylinder leak at a residence in Manohar Park, Delhi, on the evening of Sunday.

The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Punjabi Bagh Police Station.

According to the police, the fire, reported at around 8:20 PM, prompted an immediate response from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), which dispatched two fire tenders to the scene.

Despite efforts to control the blaze, the fire claimed the lives of 12-year-old Sakshi and her 9-year-old brother Aakash, both children of Lal Bahadur.

Another individual, Sandeep Pathak, suffered 5 per cent burns and was treated at Acharya Bhikshu Hospital, Moti Nagar. SO Suresh, who returned from the site at 9:50 pm, confirmed that all the victims were rushed to the hospital by the police control room (PCR) unit.

The fire broke out while Savita, aged around 34 and the children’s mother, was cooking dinner.

According to her statement, clothing near the cooking area caught fire, quickly spreading and engulfing the room where her three children were present.

Savita and her younger daughter Minakshi, aged around 11, managed to escape unharmed. However, her elder daughter, Sakshi, and son, Aakash, were trapped.

Savita raised an alarm, prompting the son of their landlord and other tenants to intervene and rescue the children. Unfortunately, both were severely burned and declared dead on arrival at the hospital due to 100 per cent burns.

Lal Bahadur, the father of the deceased children, works as a private security guard at Ashok Park Main and was on duty at the time of the incident.

Dr. Krishan, the medical officer on duty at the hospital, confirmed the deaths, while IO SO Depesh from the Punjabi Bagh police station was present at the site to investigate the cause of the fire.

Authorities, including the fire brigade, SHO of Punjabi Bagh, and other officials, responded quickly to the emergency. Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of the fire and assess any lapses that may have contributed to the tragedy.