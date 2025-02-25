SI stabbed while nabbing robbery accused in Baljeet Nagar, stable

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Sub-Inspector Neeraj Chaudhary from Rajinder Nagar police station was stabbed during an operation to apprehend a robbery suspect in Baljeet Nagar.

The accused was identified as Raju son of Jay Prakash resident of Jhuggi No. 46, Near Nepali Mandir, Gulshan Chowk, Baljeet Nagar, Delhi.

According to the police reports, the accused identified as Raju, attacked Sub-Inspector (SI) Neeraj Chaudhary with a knife, injuring him in the back. The officer was immediately rushed to Gangaram Hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition.

SI Neeraj Chaudhary, along with four colleagues, was conducting a raid to capture Raju, who was wanted in multiple cases.

As the officers attempted to take him into custody, Raju violently resisted and stabbed the officer. Despite the attack, the police team managed to control the situation and arrest the suspect.

Investigations revealed that Raju also has an existing FIR registered against him at Moti Nagar police station.

His residential address was traced to near Nepali Mandir at Gulshan Chowk in Baljeet Nagar. Authorities confirmed that legal proceedings have been initiated against him, and further inquiries are ongoing.

In a related operation, police teams were also tracking robbery suspect Guddu and a minor girl at Anand Parbat.

During this pursuit, their associates attempted to resist the police, leading to a scuffle in which SI Neeraj sustained his injury.

The officers, however, managed to gain control of the situation and arrested another suspect named Raj. A knife, believed to have been used in the attack, was also recovered from the scene.