SI nabbed in Gzb for ‘raping woman for yrs’

Ghaziabad: A UP police trainee sub-inspector has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman under the pretext of marriage, said police officials. According to police, the SI posted at a police station in Lucknow has been accused of raping a woman, resident of Raj Nagar area in

Ghaziabad, for years.

ACP Bhaskar Verma, said that the accused resides within the jurisdiction of the Vikas Nagar police station of Ghaziabad. “During questioning, the accused admitted to having a relationship with the woman under the pretext of marriage,” said Kumar.

On October 3, the woman filed a complaint stating that the accused was her neighbor. They had been friends since college. In 2016, both studied in the same college after which they fell into relationship.

The accused assured the woman of marriage to engage her in a relationship. However, when the accused was selected in police in 2023, his behaviour suddenly changed, the woman told in her complaint.

The woman alleged that the sub-inspector began avoiding discussions about marriage and changed the topic. When her parents approached his family about the relationship, they were met with refusal and threats to stay away. DCP Tiwari stated that initial investigations indicate the accused had a long-term relationship with the woman but declined to marry her after securing a government job.