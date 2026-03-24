SI caught for running over woman labourer

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Police sub-inspector was arrested after his SUV allegedly mowed down a 45-year-old woman labourer at a road construction site in west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh area, an official said on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Lucky, posted at Ranjit Nagar police station.

Police said the incident took place on Vashisht Kumar Gulla Marg near North Avenue Road, where road construction work was underway.

The victim, Dharamwati, was sweeping near the central verge when the SUV, allegedly being driven by the sub-inspector, ran her over. She sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to Acharya Bhikshu Hospital in Moti Nagar, where she was declared dead during treatment, police said. A PCR call regarding the accident was received at Punjabi Bagh police station, following which a police team reached the spot and initiated legal proceedings.

An FIR has been registered under sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said. The offending SUV has been impounded and further investigation is underway to ascertain the sequence of events leading to the accident.