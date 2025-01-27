Shuttle service between Gzb RRTS stn & Shaheed Sthal metro launched

NEW DELHI: The NCRTC has launched a shuttle service connecting its Ghaziabad RRTS station with Shaheed Sthal metro station to enhance commuter convenience.

According to an official statement, this initiative is part of National Capital Region Transport Corporate’s ongoing efforts to improve last-mile connectivity options for passengers.

The distance between the two transport modes is approximately 300 meters, and these e-rickshaws will shuttle back and forth during peak hours, transporting commuters efficiently, it said.

A free shuttle service is provided between Ghaziabad Namo Bharat Station and key transportation hubs, promoting comfort and sustainability. The fleet will expand based on demand, and a foot-over bridge will connect Shaheed Sthal Metro Station to Namo Bharat Station.