Shuttering collapse at Noida construction site leaves 2 labourers dead, another hurt

Noida: Two labourers were killed and another injured after the shuttering of an under-construction multi-storey building collapsed in Noida’s Sector 144 on Sunday afternoon, police said.



The incident took place under the jurisdiction of the Sector 142 police station. Police said shuttering work was underway at the construction site when the structure suddenly gave way, trapping three labourers under the debris and causing critical injuries.

The injured were identified as Mantu Singh (45), a resident of Bihar’s Banka district; Shibu (24), from Jharkhand’s Dumka district; and another labourer whose identity is yet to be ascertained. Fellow workers and local residents immediately alerted the police and emergency services.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and pulled the workers out from beneath the collapsed shuttering before shifting them to a nearby hospital. However, Mantu Singh and Shibu succumbed to their injuries during treatment. The third labourer remains hospitalised and is stated to be in stable condition.

Confirming the incident, DCP (Central Noida) Shakti Mohan Awasthi said the accident occurred during shuttering work at the site. “Three labourers were injured after the shuttering collapsed. They were admitted to hospital, where two of them died during treatment,” he said. Following the incident, police have taken the site supervisor and the contractor into custody for questioning. An investigation is underway to determine whether safety norms were violated, and further legal action will be initiated based on the findings.