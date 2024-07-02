Shut after June 28 rainfall, Delhi’s Pragati Maidan tunnel reopens

New Delhi: The Pragati Maidan tunnel that had been closed due to waterlogging following last week’s heavy rain in Delhi reopened for the public on Monday, officials said.



Public works department officials said traffic movement in the tunnel resumed on Monday after it was cleaned. The tunnel had been closed since June 28.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, the Safdarjung observatory -- the city’s primary weather station -- recorded 228.1 mm of rainfall, followed by 192.8 mm at Lodhi Road, 150.4 mm at Ridge, 106.6 mm at Palam, and 66.3 mm at Ayanagar on June 28.

The 228.1 mm rainfall recorded in the 24 hours that ended at 8:30 am on June 28 was more than three times the June rainfall average of 74.1 mm and the highest for the month since 1936.