Shri Aurobindo College Celebrates "Ram Temple Consecration" with Grand Ceremony

Shri Aurobindo College (Evening) marked the consecration of the Ram Temple with a grand celebration at the college's seminar hall. The event included a live streaming of the prestigious consecration ceremony taking place in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. Faculty members, non-teaching staff, and a large number of students actively participated in the program.

The chief guest for the occasion was Professor Roopam Kapoor, the Treasurer of the college's Governing Body. The ceremony commenced with the lighting of the lamp and a welcome address by Principal Prof. Arun Choudhary. Subsequently, Professor Kapoor extended felicitations to the attendees. In his address, Prof. Choudhary emphasized the importance of drawing inspiration from the life of Lord Rama for today's youth.

Professor Kapoor also addressed the gathering, focusing on the timeless relevance of the saga of Lord Rama. The event's organizers, Professor Prajnendu and co-organizer Rajesh Nigah, successfully coordinated with NSS students to ensure the seamless execution of the program.

Students and some members of the organizing committee presented melodious renditions of devotional songs dedicated to Lord Rama, captivating the audience with their soulful performances. The live telecast of the consecration ceremony held everyone spellbound, fostering a sense of spiritual connection among the participants.

As the streaming concluded, the hall echoed with chants of "Jai Shri Ram," resonating the collective sentiment of devotion and celebration.