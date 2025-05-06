SHRESHTA scheme: Applications open for SC students seeking quality residential edu

New Delhi: In a push to ensure equitable access to quality education, the Delhi government has urged eligible Scheduled Caste (SC) students to apply for the SHRESHTA scheme, an initiative that opens doors to premier private residential schools across the city. The scheme is implemented through the National Entrance Test for SHRESHTA (NETS), which is scheduled for June 1, 2025.

According to a circular from the Directorate of Education (DoE), applications for the test must be submitted on the National Testing Agency (NTA) website by May 5. Heads of schools have been instructed to actively spread the word among students, using both direct communication and digital platforms, including social media, to boost awareness and participation.

Launched by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in the academic year 2022–23, SHRESHTA, an acronym for Scheme for Residential Education for Students in High Schools in Targeted Areas, offers admissions to Class 9 and 11 students from the SC community. Once admitted, students are allowed to continue their schooling in the selected private institutions until they complete Class 12.

Every year, the NETS selects 3,000 meritorious students through a national-level entrance exam. Those who qualify are allotted schools based on merit and preference via a web-based counseling system.

Participating schools must fulfill stringent eligibility criteria, including having been operational for at least five years, maintaining a board exam pass rate of over 75 per cent for the past three years, and being capable of admitting a minimum of 10 SC students annually.

One of the most impactful aspects of the SHRESHTA scheme is its financial coverage. Both tuition and hostel fees are fully funded and paid directly to the participating institutions, significantly easing the financial strain on families.

The Delhi government’s push for applications is aimed at maximising student participation and ensuring that every eligible candidate gets a fair shot at quality education.

The scheme not only supports academic growth but also plays a key role in empowering the SC community through sustained educational opportunities.