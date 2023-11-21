Shots fired near Jama Masjid: Police launch probe into late-night altercation

New Delhi: Two individuals sustained injuries in the early hours of Monday near Jama Masjid in a firing incident.



The Delhi Police received information through a PCR call received at the Jama Masjid Police Station. The victim was identified as Asad (23), son of Shirazuddin, resident of Jagat cinema Gali.

According to the police, the complainant, Asad, filed a report detailing a confrontation that escalated into violence. The victim was accompanied by a friend when two individuals approached them, hurling abuses.

Tensions soared as Asad objected, leading to a heated exchange. Suddenly, one of the assailants brandished a firearm, firing a shot that struck Asad.

The attackers didn’t stop there, they also assaulted him with the back of the pistol, causing head injuries.

Upon receiving the distressing information, the police team promptly arrived at the scene, only to discover that Asad had already been rushed to Lok Nayak Hospital by PCR.

An FIR has been registered under sections 307/34 of the Indian Penal Code and 25/27 of the Arms Act, signaling the initiation of a thorough investigation into the matter.

Police authorities are working to piece together the sequence of events that led to the inicdent.