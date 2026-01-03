Shots fired at property dealer’s car in Rohini

New Delhi: A property dealer’s car was shot at in northwest Delhi’s Rohini on Friday evening, police said. The realtor had allegedly received extortion threats from an international number earlier, they said. No one was injured in the firing.

A call was made at Begumpur Police Station at 5.23 pm, with the caller saying that three people riding a motorcycle fired shots at his parked car in Sector 24 and fled. Police found the front windshield of a blue Toyota Innova starred with bullet marks and several empty cartridges on the road.

“The complainant, a local property dealer, was present at the spot and told police that he had received WhatsApp calls and voice messages from an unknown international number between December 26 and December 29,” the officer said.

The caller claimed to be a “big gangster” and demanded a large sum, he said.

Efforts are underway to identify the motorcycle riders, police said.