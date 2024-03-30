Shots fired at private university in Noida, 2 students arrested

Noida: The Noida Police on Friday arrested two university students for allegedly opening fire at another group of varsity students after a fight, police said.

Their arrest came after several short video clips surfaced on social media, which purportedly showed a car being driven in high speed in a street and suspected gunshots being opened in air by the occupants.

A police spokesperson said after the matter came to light, an FIR was lodged at the Sector 126 Police Station.

“Two accused, who carried out a deadly attack on the students of a private institute, were arrested from the Pushta Road today. The arrested accused, along with their associates, fired aerial gunshots, assaulted and abused another student and his companions,” the police spokesperson said.

Efforts are being made to arrest other people involved in the matter, the spokesperson said. Those held have been identified as Sushant Sharma and Paras Dhama, both around 22-23 years of age and masters’ students at a private university here.

“The two sides had argued on Thursday over an old grouse. They had reached a compromise in the matter. But again in the evening, the two sides argued and it extended to the level of violence,” local police said.

The FIR has been lodged under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 323 (assault), 504 (provocation to breach public peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (criminal act done by multiple people), police said.