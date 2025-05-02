Shopkeepers raise safety concerns; Kapil Mishra assures compensation

New Delhi: A day after a massive fire at the popular Dilli Haat in south Delhi gutted 30 shops, Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra on Thursday assured the affected shopkeepers of compensation and said the government will reallocate shops to them.

Mishra’s assurance came after concerns were raised over lapses in fire safety measures at the haat and the alleged delayed response by the Delhi Fire Services. He said that the Dilli Haat will remain closed on Thursday as the Delhi Police has launched a probe into the incident. “The vendors have been asked to prepare a list of their losses...they will be given compensation and reallocated shops by the government,” he stated. If anyone is found guilty after the police investigation, legal action will be taken against them, Mishra said. Meanwhile, the affected shopkeepers and vendors alleged that the fire tenders arrived at the spot an hour after the incident, causing major losses to them.

“I was saving for my sister’s wedding… now there’s nothing left,” said Kuldeep Kumar, who lost chikankari kurtas worth Rs 80–85 lakh in the Dilli Haat fire. Jewellery seller Ajai Shahu said he watched his shop burn and lost goods worth Rs 70–80 lakh.

Several vendors said it took just 10 minutes for 25–30 shops to be gutted. “It felt like a movie scene,” one recalled.

Shopkeepers criticised the use of fibre, plastic and wood in stalls, despite paying high rents. “We had to risk our lives trying to save items,” said Mohammed Salauddin, who suffered a Rs 3 lakh loss.

“There were no extinguishers,” others claimed, demanding proper fire safety and durable infrastructure. Many said the blaze exposed long-standing negligence

at the market.