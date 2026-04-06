Shopkeeper killed, 2 injured as neighbours clash in Shakurpur

New Delhi: A 50-year-old grocery shop owner was stabbed to death and two others injured after a violent quarrel between neighbours in northwest Delhi’s Shakurpur area on Saturday night, police said.

The incident occurred around 9.10 pm on April 4 at Sanjay Park in K-Block, within the jurisdiction of Subhash Place police station. Police received a PCR call reporting a dispute between neighbours that escalated into a serious assault.

When officers reached the spot, they found multiple individuals involved in the clash. According to police, the accused allegedly attacked the victims using lathis, iron rods and knives.

Rajkumar (50), who ran a grocery shop in the locality, sustained multiple stab injuries. He was rushed to a hospital but was declared brought dead. Two others also suffered injuries and were provided medical treatment.

An FIR has been registered at Subhash Place police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Crime team and forensic science laboratory (FSL) experts inspected the scene and collected evidence.

During preliminary investigation, one accused was detained, while the identities of other suspects have been established. Some are undergoing treatment, and further legal action will follow. Police said efforts are ongoing to reconstruct the sequence of events.