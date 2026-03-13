Shopkeeper arrested in cleaner attack case

Gurugram: Gurugram Police have arrested a 66-year-old shopkeeper for allegedly supplying the acid-based toilet cleaner used in an attack on a 30-year-old woman outside Civil Hospital in Sector 10 earlier this week.



Police said the victim had reached the hospital on March 8 after being assaulted by a man she lived with. While there, a woman allegedly threw a corrosive liquid at her, burning her clothes.

Investigators later arrested Sakshi (25) of Rewari, who told police she had intended to target her husband’s friend Meenakshi but mistakenly identified the victim by the colour of her scarf.

Further investigation led to the arrest of Lajpat Rai Sharma (66), a grocery shop owner in Sector 5, who allegedly sold the cleaner to Sakshi. Police also seized chemical liquids from a Sadar Bazar-based firm for alleged storage and repackaging without proper licence. The probe is ongoing.