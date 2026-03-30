Shooter linked to 3 separate gangs arrested

NEW DELHI: A shooter linked to the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar-Virender Charan gang has been arrested from Delhi’s Sainik Vihar area, with a pistol and ammunition recovered from his possession, police said on Sunday.



The accused Deepak Kumar alias Dilawar (26), a native of Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao, was arrested on March 23, they said.

Police said a loaded semi-automatic pistol, along with five live cartridges, was recovered at his instance from his hideout in Sainik Vihar.

According to the police, Deepak is associated with the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar-Virender Charan gang, which has been involved in multiple extortion cases across Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab and other states in recent months.

“In December 2025, gang member Virender Charan allegedly demanded Rs 10 crore from a Delhi-based jeweller. A case in this regard was registered at Amar Colony police station and later transferred to the Special Cell for investigation,” a senior police officer of the

Special Cell said.

Probe lead to the arrest of five people – Rohit, Rahul, Laxman, Mohit alias Cherry and gangster Pankaj Rajput – in connection with the

extortion case.

Rajput is a notorious criminal wanted in more than 20 cases in Punjab, police said.

Further investigation and interrogation of Rajput, along with inputs from human intelligence, led authorities to another extortion case linked to the gang in Punjab’s

Nakodar town.

Police said Virender Charan demanded Rs 5 crore from travel firm owner Manish Bakshi in Nakodar and, on refusal, ordered firing at his office on January 13. Shooter Deepak was arrested in Delhi; probe continues.