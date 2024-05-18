Shooter involved in car showroom firing killed in police encounter

NEW DELHI: The sharpshooter of the fugitive gangster Himanshu alias Bhau died during a shootout with a team from the Delhi Police’s Special Cell late Thursday night in the Rohini area.



The sharpshooter was wanted in a recent gunfire incident at a car showroom in Tilak Nagar.

An anonymous source tipped the Special Cell of the Delhi Police about the sharpshooter.

The deceased sharpshooter was identified as Ajay alias Goli (24), son of Naresh resident of Ritoli Village, Rohtak, Haryana.

According to the Police, the accused Goli was intercepted during a police operation aimed at curtailing the activities of Himanshu alias Bhau’s gang, known for its violent crimes across the Delhi NCR region.

The confrontation occurred after the Special Cell received a tip-off about Goli’s movements and laid a trap to apprehend him.

Upon being cornered, Goli opened fire on the officers, prompting them to retaliate in self-defense.

Goli sustained fatal injuries in the exchange and was pronounced dead after being rushed to BSA Hospital.

Goli was wanted for several high-profile crimes, including a daylight murder in

Murthal, Sonipat, earlier this year, and a recent attack on a car showroom in Tilak Nagar, Delhi.

These incidents had marked him as one of the region’s most dangerous criminals, actively sought by law enforcement.

The operation was the culmination of ten days of intense surveillance and intelligence gathering by the Special Cell, utilising both technical and manual techniques to track the elusive criminal,

who was known for his adept use of technology to evade capture.

The accused Goli had a lengthy criminal record, with multiple cases registered against him, ranging from armed robbery to

attempted murder across various police stations in Haryana and Delhi.

His association with Himanshu alias Bhau, who is currently believed to be

operating from abroad, highlights the organized nature of his criminal endeavors, including extortion and targeted killings.

Himanshu alias Bhau remains a top target for the police, backed by other criminal elements such as the Punjab-based Davinder Bambiha gang, and alliances with jailed gangsters Neeraj Bawana and Naveen Bali.

The death of Ajay alias Goli marks a significant blow to Bhau’s criminal operations, potentially disrupting their activities in the region.