Shoegate fame lawyer thrashed in Karkardooma court

New Delhi: A lawyer who almost hurled a shoe at former Chief Justice of India B R Gavai was allegedly attacked inside Karkardooma district court premises on Tuesday, sources said.

A video of the attack, purported to have been launched over an auto fare, made rounds on social media.

The video showed a group attacking 71-year-old Rakesh Kishore with a slipper, while the lawyer defended himself.

The clip also showed the lawyer asking the attacker why he was beating him and then shouting several times, “Sanatan Dharm ki jai ho.”

More than one advocate confirmed that the attack happened inside the district court premises.

“There was a huge ruckus. We rushed to the spot on hearing the commotion,” an advocate said on the condition of anonymity. Another advocate said the identity of the assailants and the motive for the incident were not known.