Shocking revelations: To prove their capability, terror suspects filmed murder, sent video abroad

New Delhi: Two suspected terrorists were arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police a couple of days ago, and are now in police custody for 14 days. The arrest was made ahead of the Republic Day celebration in the national Capital. Special Cell said on Sunday that Naushad (56) had been living in the Jahangirpuri area for years and Jagjeet Singh (29) is a resident of Udham Singh Nagar of Uttarakhand.



During the interrogation, some shocking revelations have come to light that they claimed to have beheaded a Hindu youth in the Bhalswa Dairy area of Northwest Delhi a few days back to prove their capability to their mentors living in foreign countries. They told police that they killed him and sent the video to their handlers. “The body was beheaded and chopped into multiple pieces. They chopped his head, limbs and legs. They were also given Rs 5 lakh for this,” police informed.

Earlier, the police had said traces of human blood were also found at the rented accommodation of the accused. Additional CP Special Cell Pramod Singh Kushwah said it was a big conspiracy that was prevented on time as three pistols with 22 live cartridges and two hand grenades were also recovered from their possession.

Sources said that some right-wing politicians of Delhi and Punjab were on their target. These arrests are crucial from the police’s point of view because on Monday a big roadshow of the BJP has been scheduled in Delhi and BJP’s national executive meeting is about to start on the same day in which major right-wing leaders will also be present.

Jagjit Singh is suspected to have links with a Canada-based Khalistani terrorist, officials said, adding that Naushad had been associated with a terror outfit known as Harkat ul-Ansar.

Jagjit Singh is a member of the notorious ‘Bambiha’ gang and has been getting instructions from anti-national elements based abroad. He is a parole jumper in a case of murder in Uttarakhand, police had said.