Shocking: 15-yr-old girl’s rape allegations found to be false

New Delhi: In a shocking turn of events, a 15-year-old girl’s harrowing rape allegations took a dramatic twist as the truth emerged that her charges were false even as the accused was apprehended.



The investigation commenced with the examination of over 100 local CCTV cameras, in the hopes of shedding light on the incident.

During the investigation, after careful analysis, investigators made a startling discovery. CCTV footage revealed the victim’s presence near Patparganj village, where she entered a house and emerged 20 minutes later.

Upon re-examination, the victim disclosed the truth that she had fabricated the story to avoid her parents’ wrath. She confessed that she had voluntarily met the accused in his rented room at Patparganj, Delhi, where she got into physical relations without her consent. The Delhi Police received the information through the complaint registered by the mother of the victim on Sunday at Pandav Nagar Police Station.

The accused was identified as a juvenile, a 10th-grade dropout, who was residing with his brother and working for a net-based company.

The accused met the victim when he went to her house for a routine broadband installation at the building where the victim was living with her parents.

According to the police, on a Sunday afternoon, the teenager claimed that she had been abducted by four masked youths in an auto and sexually assaulted in an isolated park. The distressed girl was brought to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital by her mother, who reported the incident to the Delhi Police.

The gravity of the allegations prompted swift and thorough action. Law enforcement agencies, including the local police, Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, and special staff, were deployed under the direct supervision of the District Commissioner of Police for East Delhi.

Following this revelation, a case was registered under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. The focus of the investigation shifted, leading to the apprehension of the accused, who was discovered to be a minor.

The victim, now recuperating at AIIMS and the apprehended juvenile has been sent to an observation home, pending further investigation.