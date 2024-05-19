Shivraj Singh Chouhan terms AAP ‘Ahankaari Aadmi Party’

New Delhi: Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday launched a scathing attack at the AAP-Congress alliance in Delhi and called it a “thagbandhan” (alliance of cheats). Chouhan also accused AAP of becoming “arrogant” and termed it “Ahankaari Aadmi Party”.

He made the remarks while addressing a public meeting in Northeast Delhi’s Burari assembly segment in support of BJP candidate Manoj Tiwari.

Addressing the gathering, Chouhan attacked the Aam Aadmi Party for forming an alliance with the Congress saying the former came into existence by protesting against the latter.

He also took a swipe on the alleged assault of AAP MP Swati Maliwal at the chief minister’s residence and accused it of being an anti-women party. “In Delhi, AAP and the Congress have formed an alliance. They have joined hands with the same party against whom they protested and rose to power. AAP has now become ‘Ahankaari Aadmi Party’,” Chouhan said.