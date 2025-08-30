Shilpi Sammelan & Heritage Utsav 2025 brings India’s craft traditions to Capital

NEW DELHI: The Shilpi Sammelan and Heritage Utsav 2025 has opened its doors at Aparajita Mahila Samhiti in CR Park, showcasing the work of weavers and artisans from across India. The exhibition, which runs until 6 September, is open daily from 10 am to 10 pm, inviting Delhiites to engage with the country’s rich craft heritage.

Organisers say the festival not only provides a platform for traditional craftsmen whose livelihoods are often overshadowed by mass-produced goods, but also promotes the ‘buy Indian, buy local’ ethos. “We are working to empower weavers and artisans by creating sustainable livelihoods, generating employment, and driving a Swadeshi Kranti under the vision of Vocal for Local and Atmanirbhar Bharat,” said Agamani Bhattacharyya, emphasising the importance of connecting artisans directly with buyers.

The stalls feature a wide range of crafts — from handmade jewellery to hand-painted jute bags, various forms of fabrics and sarees including but not limited to Chanderi, katha, and block print, as well as terracotta products.

Each craft reflects the cultural identity of the regions they come from. Artisans from West Bengal, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh are participating, offering visitors both finished products and insights into the painstaking techniques behind them.

For many weavers, such platforms are crucial. “I learnt the art of designing jewellery from childhood, watching my father work. I draw inspiration for my work from nature - this kind of hand work cannot be reproduced,” shared Arabinda Roy, who had brought handmade jewellery to the exhibition. Beyond sales, these events also help raise awareness among younger generations about crafts that risk fading away.

With its mix of tradition, creativity, and community, the Shilpi Sammelan and Heritage Utsav offers not just an opportunity to shop, but a chance to reconnect with India’s artistic heritage.