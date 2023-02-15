‘Shift night shelter at Sarai Kale Khan before G-20’

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has asked DUSIB to shift the night shelter at Sarai Kale Khan before the scheduled G-20 Summit in September amid concerns that it is being used by criminals and miscreants, officials said on Tuesday.

In a letter to the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), the police said the shelter home is close to the Sarai Kale Khan interstate bus terminal and, therefore, people from across the country avail the facility.

“The identity proofs of the people staying in the night shelter are not thoroughly verified and criminals and miscreants often use it as a hiding place after submitting forged Aadhaar cards and other proofs,” the letter said.

The city police said it has often been observed that it is the “favourite hideout” of bad characters and history-sheeters.

It always remains full at night and people staying there often create a ruckus after getting drunk, it said.

“We have recommended that it be shifted to another location and we ideally want it to be done before the G-20 Summit. The night shelter is located in a crime-prone area and a large number of crime cases, including incidents of snatching, robbery and theft, are reported from this area,” a senior police officer said.

“We understand that criminals misuse this facility and pose a danger to genuine people staying here. So,

it is better that the shelter home is shifted to another location,” he said.