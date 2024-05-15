Shift dairies away from landfills, ramp up milk testing: HC directs CS, FSSAI

New Delhi: Stating that the presence of dairies next to landfill sites can have serious consequences on people consuming milk from the cattle there, the Delhi High Court has asked the chief secretary to “seriously consider” relocating Bhalaswa and Ghazipur dairies to an alternative site in Ghogha.



It also directed the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India as well as city authorities to ramp up testing for presence of chemicals in milk and milk products from all the nine designated dairies in Kakrola, Goela, Nangli Shakrawati, Jharoda, Bhalaswa Dairy, Ghazipur, Shahbad Daulatpur, Madanpur Khadar and Masoodpur, and take appropriate action.

In an order passed on May 8 while hearing a petition regarding the state of dairies in Delhi, a bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan took notice of the diseases which can spread amongst animals and even jump to other species, including humans, and said milch animals have to be kept in the utmost hygienic conditions.

The court said the authorities are “turning a blind eye” to the irreparable harm which dairies operating near landfills could cause to citizens’ health, adding it was prima facie not persuaded by the Delhi chief secretary’s submission that cattle in such dairies can be prevented from eating hazardous waste at the landfill sites until they are completely cleared.

“This court takes judicial notice that frequent global outbreaks of bovine diseases like foot and mouth disease, bovine herpes virus, parainfluenza, bovine respiratory virus, bovine diarrhoea and many other such diseases can spread like wildfire amongst animals. These viruses are known to jump to other species, including humans. So, milch animals have to be kept in utmost hygienic conditions,” the bench, also comprising Justice Manmeet PS Arora, said.

“We, therefore, issue the following general directions: The Chief Secretary to seriously consider the suggestion made by the petitioners with respect to the relocation of Bhalaswa and Ghazipur dairies to Ghogha dairy,” it ordered.

The bench asked the authorities to consider the suggestions given by the petitioners for making Ghogha dairy an “attractive alternative site” for dairy owners and also remove all unauthorised constructions, commercial establishments, residential houses and industrial units there. The court observed that the milk from dairies is used for making a wide variety of products including powdered milk, sweets and formula foods for toddlers and consumption of milk of cattle feeding on hazardous waste from landfills would have serious consequences.

“FSSAI/ Department of Food Safety, GNCTD (is directed) to ramp up testing and to conduct random sample checking of milk for presence of chemicals in dairy units in all the nine designated dairies as also of the milk products such as sweets from the areas where milk is supplied and to take appropriate action as per law in case of any violation,” the court stated. In the order, the court also reiterated its concern about the use of oxytocin in cattle, stating that it leads to side effects such as uneven heart beat, cardiac seizure, eye problems like blurred vision, early onset of menstrual cycle in girl child and growth of abnormal breasts in male child.