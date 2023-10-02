Shelter home for transgenders in dire straits due to delay in funds from Centre

New Delhi: The Mitr Trust, the only Garima Greh (shelter home for transgenders) in Delhi, finds itself in dire financial straits due to the extended delay in receiving funds from the Central government.



The trust, operating as a Garima Greh since April 2021, initially received funding for its first year. Regrettably, these financial lifelines ceased in December 2021, pushing Mitr Trust into substantial debt.

Under the established scheme, Garima Grehs receive quarterly sanctions. These funds are distributed as 40 per cent for the first two quarters and 20 per cent for the final quarter. Since December 2021, Mitr Trust has been operating without any government support, forcing them to rely on donations, loans, and contributions from staff, accumulating a debt of nearly Rs 25-30 lakh.

Swati Maliwal, Chairperson of the DCW, also emphasised the urgency of the situation, stating, “The Centre must immediately notify the State Rules for NCT of Delhi and the Transgender Welfare Board for Delhi.” Maliwal expressed her disappointment, saying, “It is unfortunate that Delhi government has informed the Commission that it is not running any schemes or shelter homes for the welfare of transgenders. This needs to be immediately rectified.”

The situation was exacerbated when the DCW’s investigation in March revealed that the Delhi government had issued only 76 identity cards to transgender individuals, despite an estimated transgender population of 4,213 in the city. These cards faced delays and arbitrary rejections, further intensifying the difficulties faced by

the transgender community.

The lack of funds has significantly impacted the 18 residents at Mitr Trust, leading to shortages of essential supplies such as food, soap, and basic furniture. Residents are compelled to use the same soap for personal hygiene, laundry, and utensil cleaning, highlighting the dire need for resources.

Furthermore, the shelter’s precarious financial situation has jeopardized its tenancy, accumulating unpaid rent and facing eviction threats from neighbours. Despite regular government inspections,

Mitr Trust has received no response to its pleas for funds, exacerbating its ongoing crisis.

Bella Sharma, Programme Manager of Mitr Trust, expressed their frustration, stating, “The Government has been sending inspectors to monitor the building every few months, but when we send them requests and ask for our funds, they have no response. Even the building’s rent is due, and with neighbours are constantly threatening to get us evicted, we have no idea how long the shelter can keep running.”

The financial turmoil faced by Mitr Trust underscores the pressing need for the immediate implementation of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, in Delhi.

Laxmi, a transgender individual, expressed her frustration, stating, “We have been waiting for too long for our rights to be recognised and respected.”

Gauri, another transgender, stressed the importance of prompt action, saying, “The delay in issuing identity cards, coupled with arbitrary rejections, makes it incredibly challenging for us to access government welfare schemes and services. We urge the government to sensitise its staff, streamline the application process, and create awareness about our rights. We deserve equal treatment and protection under the law.”